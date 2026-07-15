Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar sets August 6 deadline for feedback on Apartment Bill 2026

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Wednesday said the state government is committed to passing the long-pending Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026 (KAOMA) during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the legislature. He set a deadline of August 6 for citizens, resident welfare associations, and other stakeholders to submit feedback and recommendations on the draft law.

Speaking at a stakeholder interaction session in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the state government aims to resolve real-estate grievances through administrative dialogue rather than legal battles.

According to Shivakumar, there are over 25,000 apartment buildings in Bengaluru, which contain approximately 2.5 to 3 million flats. In the past year, around 60,000 to 75,000 flats have been registered with the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) in the urban areas of Bengaluru and its surrounding regions.