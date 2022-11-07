Controversy breaks out over school education dept circular asking teachers to attend Karnataka CM’s event

A state government event to mark the launch of several developmental works in Byndoor, Udupi district, ran into controversy after it came to light that the Department of School Education and Literacy issued a circular directing all teachers in the Byndoor educational zone to participate in the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated some projects and laid the foundation of a few others during the programme, which was held at Mullikatte Hosaadu village near Byndoor Monday.

The reminder from teachers to attend the chief minister’s event was issued by the block education officer (BEO) of Byndoor on November 5, a copy of which was accessed by indianexpress.com.

“All teachers are directed to participate in the honorable Chief Minister’s event scheduled on 07/11/2022 at 4 pm in Mullikatte Hosaadu village. (They are also) directed to invite parents and guardians of students to the event,” the circular read.

Apart from teachers, all staff of Byndoor BEO and the Block Resource Centre of the division were asked to be present at the government programme. The reminder was issued to all primary and high school teachers.

Opposition Congress criticised the circular, with KPCC president DK Shivakumar questioning the decision of the government. “The government is using everyone for politics. Why should teachers attend the programme?” he asked, suggesting that the government should rather ensure party workers and the general populace attended the programme.

“They have issued such an order to use teachers for political purposes,” he alleged.