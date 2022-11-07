scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Controversy breaks out over school education dept circular asking teachers to attend Karnataka CM’s event

“All teachers are directed to participate in the honorable Chief Minister’s event scheduled on 07/11/2022 at 4 pm in Mullikatte Hosaadu village. (They are also) directed to invite parents and guardians of students to the event,” the circular read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of the Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka 2022', at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. A controversy has erupted over a circular for teachers regarding CM's event. (PTI/FIle Photo)

A state government event to mark the launch of several developmental works in Byndoor, Udupi district, ran into controversy after it came to light that the Department of School Education and Literacy issued a circular directing all teachers in the Byndoor educational zone to participate in the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated some projects and laid the foundation of a few others during the programme, which was held at Mullikatte Hosaadu village near Byndoor Monday.

The reminder from teachers to attend the chief minister’s event was issued by the block education officer (BEO) of Byndoor on November 5, a copy of which was accessed by indianexpress.com.

“All teachers are directed to participate in the honorable Chief Minister’s event scheduled on 07/11/2022 at 4 pm in Mullikatte Hosaadu village. (They are also) directed to invite parents and guardians of students to the event,” the circular read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...

Apart from teachers, all staff of Byndoor BEO and the Block Resource Centre of the division were asked to be present at the government programme. The reminder was issued to all primary and high school teachers.

Opposition Congress criticised the circular, with KPCC president DK Shivakumar questioning the decision of the government. “The government is using everyone for politics. Why should teachers attend the programme?” he asked, suggesting that the government should rather ensure party workers and the general populace attended the programme.

More from Bangalore

“They have issued such an order to use teachers for political purposes,” he alleged.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 09:01:08 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement