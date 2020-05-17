Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: CM calls meeting tomorrow on new lockdown rules; online classes not allowed for KG kids

A Shramik Special train leaves Hubbali for Azamgarh on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Twitter/ @SWRRLY) A Shramik Special train leaves Hubbali for Azamgarh on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Twitter/ @SWRRLY)

Minutes after the Centre issued guidelines on extending the nationwide lockdown till May 31, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa called for a meeting to discuss its contours for the state.

“Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has summoned for a meeting with ministers and senior officers to discuss about the guidelines issued by Government of India for lockdown 4.0 on May 18 at 11 am in Conference Hall, Vidhana Soudha. The steps to be taken and the guidelines to be issued for state will be discussed and finalised in this meeting,” a statement from the Karnataka CMO read.

So far, Karnataka has reported 1,147 coronavirus cases and recorded 37 Covid-19-linked deaths. As many as 600 people with the infection are admitted to designated hospitals across the state while 13 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier on Friday, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had denied reports of community transmission in the state. Comparing the state’s statistics with the national average, he added, “The average daily growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is 5.4 per cent while the national average is 11.8 per cent.”

Shramik Specials: Around 1 lakh migrants ferried home by South Western Railway



Operating as many as 72 services of Shramik Special trains from Karnataka, the South Western Railway Sunday said it has ferried 98,419 migrant workers so far.

According to SWR officials, eight such trains were operated to destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday alone, with a cumulative 11,695 passengers on board.

“While six of these were to destinations in Uttar Pradesh, two were to Bihar up to 6.30 pm on Sunday. Four more Shramik Specials are scheduled to leave from Karnataka to Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand & Jammu & Kashmir late night on May 17,” SWR mentioned in a statement.

While several trains were operated from the Bengaluru and Mysore Divisions of SWR till Saturday, the first three trains from Hubballi Division left by Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the first Shramik Special from another state reached Bengaluru on Sunday morning. “The train from Delhi-Hubballi-Kalaburagi -Bengaluru arrived at Yeshwantpur this morning. 182 passengers deboarded the train. They were taken for institutionalised quarantine,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told Indianexpress.com.

Online classes for kindergarten students: Edu minister warns of action



Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Sunday warned private schools in the state of penal action for scheduling online classes for kindergarten students during the lockdown.

“Some schools are arranging online classes even for kindergarten kids (LKG, UKG). What can one say to react to such a mentality? This simply shows their (private managements) greed for money. They will have it (face action) soon from the Education Department,” he tweeted in Kannada.

Earlier in a press interaction on Sunday, Suresh Kumar said the department had been receiving complaints about schools conducting online classes for students, including those at the kindergarten level.

“On speaking to the Commissioner for Public Instruction, I have got the feedback that this is not right. Even as we lack an online syllabus for children at such a young age, this is taking place. No school shall force parents to purchase laptops (or other gadgets) for their wards to facilitate online sessions,” he said.

He added that penal action will be taken against schools for doing so based on complaints received by the Education Department.

However, the state government is yet to announce when schools will reopen.

Fatality rate 3.23 per cent; recovery rate 44.38 per cent

With 55 new coronavirus positive cases confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, the total in the state rose to 1,147. Meanwhile, the number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 509, as per the daily bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

At the same time, one more Covid-19-related death was confirmed taking the toll to 37. “A 54-yr-old male patient (P 1093) had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on May 14 in a private hospital in Udupi. His sample was tested positive on May 16, health officials confirmed.

#COVID19Karnataka latest update (5 pm, May 17) New cases: 55

Total cases: 1147

Discharges: 509

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 600 Fatality Rate: 3.23%

Recovery Rate: 44.38%

As per the statistics recorded by the Karnataka War room, the fatality rate in the state is at 3.23 per cent (as on May 17) while the recovering rate is 44.38 per cent.

