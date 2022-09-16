UVCE will be developed into an institution on par with IIT: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the government was committed to developing University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) into an institution on par with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in three years.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of the newly-established UVCE Thursday evening at the KR circle campus. The university will be provided with the required financial support, quality faculty and world-class infrastructure, he assured.

Stating that six other engineering colleges in the state will be developed along the lines of the IIT, Bommai added that a situation to go in search of good technical institutions should not arise among the students.

The chief minister also assured that the UVCE will be free from external interventions and informed that complete freedom and autonomy will be granted.

Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya, who founded this first engineering college of the state on his birthday, he said that Visvesvaraya stands as an inspiration for the government in its commitment to setting up quality technical education institutions.

Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said: “The long-standing dream of nearly two decades to make UVCE a university has become a reality now. A detailed action plan will be prepared with regard to the development of the university.”