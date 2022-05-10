Karnataka CM Bommai to visit Delhi today amid of cabinet rejig speculation

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday morning traveling to New Delhi amid rof speculation on cabinet reshuffle in the BJP government in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s office Bommai will be travelling to Delhi on Tuesday morning 8 am and his return schedule to Bengaluru on Wednesday has been kept ‘open’.

As per the tour programme shared by CMO, Bommai is expected to meet several Union Ministers on Tuesday and evening he will be holding interactions with ambassadors of various countries regarding ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ – Global Investors Meet, which will be held in November this year in Bengaluru.

A suspense on cabinet meeting continues following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on May 3. Following Shah’s visit, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indicated the possibility of a Cabinet change within two to three days, without the chief minister being changed, and set May 10 as a possible date for any change. It was widely expected in the state’s political circles that a decision would be taken on the changes by the BJP central leadership in Delhi and conveyed to the state unit after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a tour of Europe on May 5.

Several BJP leaders in Karnataka have said they have not received any hints of the possible changes in the Cabinet but aides of some ministers indicated that a few leaders had set aside plans for travels anticipating the proposed changes in the Cabinet.

The state Cabinet currently has five vacancies against a full quota of 34 ministers. The BJP is also expected to drop non-performers and introduce fresh blood in the run-up to the 2023 state polls. The party is plagued by complaints of corruption and non-performance at present.