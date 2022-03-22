Karnataka CM Bommai opposes Tamil Nadu resolution against Mekedatu dam, calls it ‘illegal’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has opposed the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly condemning Karnataka’s decision to proceed with the Mekedatu project across Cauvery river.

Terming Tamil Nadu’s decision as “illegal”, Bommai said his government will implement the project. In a series of tweets on Monday evening, the CM also accused Tamil Nadu of not having faith in the federal system and called the decision to oppose the project as political.

“We are firm on our decision to implement the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery that takes birth in our State. Karnataka has the right over the remaining water after giving Tamil Nadu 177.25 tmc as per the Cauvery tribunal order. The government is taking necessary steps to take up the Mekedatu project irrespective of the political decision of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

ಕಾವೇರಿ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಧೀಕರಣ ಅನ್ವಯ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿಗೆ 177.25 ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ನೀರನ್ನು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಂತರ ಉಳಿದ ನೀರಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಹಕ್ಕು ಇದೆ. ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ಈ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವನ್ನು ಲೆಕ್ಕಿಸದೆ ಮೇಕೆದಾಟು ಯೋಜನೆಯನ್ನು ಕೈಗೆತ್ತಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಎಲ್ಲ ರೀತಿಯ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning the Karnataka government’s unilateral decision of going ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river, which flows from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s Delta region.

The resolution was passed unanimously by all parties, including DMK allies, Congress, MDMK, VCK and Left parties, and the Opposition AIADMK and its allies, PMK and BJP.

The Karnataka state budget, presented by Bommai recently, had provided a grant of Rs 1,000 crore for implementation of the Mekedatu project, the multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involving building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

The project envisages a reservoir near Ontigondlu, about 1.5 km from Mekedatu in Ramanagara district of south Karnataka at the confluence of the Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers. It is 4 km from the Tamil Nadu border and 100 km from Bengaluru.