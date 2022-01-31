Karnataka CM Bommai says laws will be simplified to help urban poor own land

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government would simplify laws to help the poor own land and houses in urban areas.

“It is important to provide housing in urban areas. But it is difficult to own land or house in urban areas. It is a social challenge. A roof over one’s head is very important along with food and water to lead a dignified life,” Bommai said after distributing title deeds under a multi-storey housing scheme implemented by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

The chief minister said over 46,000 of the one lakh houses to be built under the scheme were being distributed. He instructed officials to identify beneficiaries for the remaining houses and appreciated Housing Minister V Somanna for realising the project.

“We want the distribution of one lakh houses to be completed by December. One more project would be taken up if the ongoing project proves a success,” Bommai said.

Bommai also instructed officials to prepare a plan for a satellite township for the poor with all civic amenities and a good connecting road. According to him, the government is also constructing four lakh houses in rural areas, one lakh houses in urban areas and 97,000 houses in slums, mostly under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Municipal Administration Minister M T B Nagaraj and Bengaluru Development Authority chairman S R Vishwanath were also among those present at the function.