Karnataka CM Bommai releases book on former ISRO scientist authored by his son

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released Onto a Rocket Ship, a biography of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Dr B N Suresh, in Bengaluru Saturday. Dr Suresh’s son Sunil Suresh is the book’s author.

Dr Suresh was deeply involved in the development of Indian launch vehicles like ASLV (augmented satellite launch vehicle), PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle), GSLV (geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle) and GSLV Mk3 at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the last four decades. He was the VSSC director from 2003 to 2007 and also the founding director of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, from 2007 to 2010. He is presently the IIST chancellor and an honorary distinguished professor at the ISRO headquarters in Bangalore. He also served as a member of the Space Commission for four years.

“It is a privilege to be releasing the book. We might need volumes to understand the life and journey of Suresh. He has made every Indian proud and more so every Kannadiga proud. Some people make a lot of noise about working for the state and they are mostly the head of the state but there are people like Dr Suresh, who work silently for the nation. Despite achieving so much in life, he is grounded which is the biggest achievement.”

“Bengaluru is a talent pool where we are fortunate to have institutions like ISRO, IISc, DRDO etc. We should make use of this. Soon, I will come up with a scientific authority where various retired and serving scientists from these prestigious institutions will work together on finding solutions to day-day problems,” the chief minister added.

ISRO chairperson and secretary of the Department of Space Dr S Somnath said, “This book must be read by young boys and girls because it makes them dream. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, through his words on space, inspired so many. People from villages when they come to the ISRO bring a great amount of passion. It’s a privilege to have a book written by a son for a father.”

Sunil Suresh said the idea of writing the book came up four years ago. “I was keen to know more about his (Dr Suresh’s) life, particularly the parts about which I was not clear. I thought I could write the book within a few months but it is only today that we were able to release it. All his colleagues were extremely generous in contributing to this book. Bringing out this book was inspiring and rewarding.”

“What does it take to grow up in a small remote village, walk 6 kilometres a day to school and go on to reach the highest echelons of success, be recognised with countless awards, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and make an indelible mark on the Indian space programme, educational and scientific arenas?… From his humble beginnings in a remote village called Hoskare, near the town of Koppa, a few kilometres from the holy shrine of Sringeri, the book traces his life journey with all its ups and downs,” Sunil added.