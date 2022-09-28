After PFI ban, Karnataka CM Bommai says outfit was controlled from outside India

The Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and affiliated organisations as they were controlled from outside the country and the time had come to ban them, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday.

Welcoming the decision, Bommai said the PFI was “involved in a lot of anti-national activities and violence.” “They have their command outside the country and many of their important office bearers went across the border and had their own training. That is how they were carrying out all anti-national activities,” added the Karnataka chief minister.

The PFI, he said, was the avatar of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned outfit. “There were demands from the people of India to ban the PFI for a long time. It is a message for all anti-national groups that they will not survive. I urge people not to associate themselves with such organisations,” he said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the PFI has been disturbing communal harmony and promoting terrorist activities. “The Centre has taken this decision based on strong evidence,” he said.

The state’s Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan lauded the Narendra Modi government’s action. In a tweet, he said, “Great news on this 3rd day of Navaratri! #PFIBan Central Govt has banned the #PFI, declaring the outfit, its associates, affiliates & fronts as “Unlawful Association” under #UAPA for 5 yrs. A great step by PM @narendramodi led Govt in curbing anti-social elements in the country.”

Great news on this 3rd day of Navaratri! #PFIBan Central Govt has banned the #PFI, declaring the outfit, its associates, affiliates & fronts as "Unlawful Association" under #UAPA for 5 yrs. A great step by PM @narendramodi led Govt in curbing anti-social elements in the country. pic.twitter.com/MMsdtUdbqp — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 28, 2022

BJP general secretary C T Ravi said while the government had banned divisional forces, it was the turn of the society to do so. None of the parties should politicise the ban for political gain by appeasing some communities, he said.

The ban is politically significant for the BJP in Karnataka, following the backlash suffered by the ruling party after the murders of Hindu activists in the state’s Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Advertisement

Demands had grown to ban these organisations among the cadre in right-wing groups, who were unhappy over the Centre and state government’s delay in banning the outfits.