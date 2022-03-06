Karnataka CM Bommai opens regional forensic science lab in Hubballi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a regional forensic science laboratory in Hubballi on Sunday. While DNA as well as cyber, mobile, documentation and audio-video forensics sections are operational now, a narcotics section needs to be established.

Bommai said police had done commendable work to check the narcotics menace. The narcotic substances seized in the state in the past one year are equivalent to those seized in the rest of the country in the past five years, he said, adding that the state had recorded the highest number of narcotic cases and arrests in the country.

Two forensic labs, one in Hubballi and another in Ballari, were announced in the previous budget, Bommai said while expressing happiness at being able to make good on the promises within a year. Earlier only Bengaluru had a forensic lab, and it used to take two or three months to get DNA and cyber crime reports, he said.

In a first in the country, the chief minister said, a dedicated telephone number (112) has been established for immediately blocking money transfers in online fraud cases. The accounts of the victim and the fraudster are blocked within 20 minutes, he added.

Land has been identified for the proposed FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) cluster, which will provide jobs to youths from all financial and academic strata in northern Karnataka, the chief minister said. A new employment policy offering more incentives to investors creating more jobs would soon be prepared.

Bommai said that a concerted effort was afoot to promote local products from Molakalmuru sarees to Navalgund carpets to Shahabad stones.

The chief minister said the budget proposal for the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project had been submitted to the Union government and that work on the Hubballi-Ankola railway project would start this year.