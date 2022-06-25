Karnataka: CM Bommai directs officials to rein in traffic congestion at 10 prominent Bengaluru spots

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday said he has directed officials to rein in traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in Bengaluru, like Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road, among others. The CM added that a host of measures, including synchronisation of traffic signals, will be carried out to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Bengaluru.

Bommai reportedly asked the DCPs to inspect the works in their respective jurisdiction.

The chief minister gave the directions while chairing a meeting on traffic management in Bengaluru with officials of the BBMP, BWSSB, urban development, police and other departments.

Principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad, BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath, state DGP Praveen Sood, city police commissioner Pratap Reddy and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Bommai asked the officials of BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL and BESCOM to work in coordination under the overall supervision of additional chief secretaries of urban development and home departments to formulate measures for easing traffic congestion in the city.

He issued orders for filling up potholes on roads connecting national highways and taking up immediate repair works at about 50 spots that regularly experience flooding.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Bommai asked the officials to start the work on signal synchronisation in the CBD, High Traffic Density Corridors in the city. The problem of frequent digging of roads by various civic agencies like BWSSB and BMRCL was also discussed during the meeting.

Sources said DGP Praveen Sood was asked to raise the strength of traffic police personnel and focus on measures to ease traffic congestion. The need to install cameras at traffic junctions under the Nirbhaya scheme was also highlighted.

The chief minister further instructed officials to clear encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial and high density roads and submit a report on the actions taken. “I will again hold zone-wise meetings to review the actions taken,” Bommai said.