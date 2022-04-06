Karnataka CM Bommai meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discusses GST share, irrigation projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi Wednesday and according to his office, they discussed key issues pertaining to the state, including the pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) share and irrigation projects.

Bommai also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda and he is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit to the national capital, said sources.

According to sources, Bommai is likely to discuss the state cabinet expansion with the BJP’s central leadership as the party prepares for the 2023 assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Bommai attended the BJP’s Foundation Day event in New Delhi along with Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Culture and Kannada Minister V Sunil Kumar.

“I have met Nadda during the Foundation Day event and asked for time to discuss various matters and he told me by today night or tomorrow he will give me time to meet him, nothing was discussed today,” Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

Bommai stated in recent weeks that he would decide on cabinet expansion during the visit to New Delhi. In fact, his Delhi visit comes on a day when the BJP parliamentary board is holding a meeting in the national capital. The parliamentary board is the panel that takes official decisions on party affairs in the government.

“I have not been informed about a cabinet expansion but once I go to Delhi and meet Nadda-ji and Amit-ji there is the possibility of some clarity emerging,” Bommai told reporters Tuesday morning in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, various state BJP leaders travelled to Delhi ahead of the possible cabinet expansion, including MLA Arvind Bellad, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and minister Shankar Munenakoppai. Bommai said that is normal for ministerial aspirants to be camping in Delhi ahead of a possible cabinet expansion.

Bommai’s visit to New Delhi also comes amid rising communal tensions in Karnataka over the hijab issue and the banning of Muslim shopkeepers from Hindu festivals.