Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Karnataka CM Bommai likely to meet BJP high command soon to discuss cabinet expansion

BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh had recently said, cabinet exercise is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and he would decide on it.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, in Bengaluru, October 7, 2022. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has sought appointment with the BJP central leadership this week to discuss the much-awaited expansion or rejig of his cabinet, and will be heading to New Delhi as soon as he gets communication from them.

“I have sought time (with central leaders) this week amids the Jana Sankalpa Yatre (by BJP in the state), once I get the appointment, I will go this week itself,” Bommai said in response to a question regarding his travel to New Delhi to discuss with BJP high command the cabinet expansion.

The CM has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of assembly elections next year.

More from Bangalore

Though there were reports of Cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or some kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting equal number of new faces, also talks that- Gujarat like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry- may take place, nothing has happened so far, and many aspirants feel it is “too late now” with polls fast approaching.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:50:22 pm
