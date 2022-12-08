scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Karnataka CM Bommai inaugurates stretch of road constructed using ‘rapid road work’ technology

Undertaken on a pilot basis, the rapid road project paves five-foot-wide, two-foot-long, and 7-inch-thick concrete slabs on the road and is seen as an alternative to white-topping.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, 8/12/22, inaugurating a 500-metre stretch of a road in Binnamangala, constructed with ‘rapid road work’ technology (Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday inaugurated a 500-metre stretch of a road in Binnamangala, Bengaluru constructed with ‘rapid road work’ technology.

The construction was carried out by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under a pilot project starting November 23.

Addressing the media, the chief minister said: “Rapid road technology is faster than white topping. The new technology’s feasibility will be studied. The BBMP has to work on reducing its cost. Compared to white topping, the cost of the rapid road is more. This technology involves laying precast concrete slabs and joining each of them. This pilot project which has been inaugurated today will be observed for the next 15 days.”

“White topping of roads in areas which face huge traffic is a concern because traffic has to be diverted while the construction is underway and wherever white topping has been done, there is also the question of damage to utilities. I have sought a detailed report on… cost-effectiveness. Twenty tonnes of weight can pass on this stretch of road and it will still last 40 years. After studying all the aspects, we will decide on implementing the rapid road work technology in other parts of the city,” Bommai added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role

Undertaken on a pilot basis, the rapid road project paves five-foot-wide, two-foot-long, and 7-inch-thick concrete slabs on the road and is seen as an alternative to white-topping (covering of an existing road with a layer of portland cement concrete).

More from Bangalore

BBMP officials said the cost of this technology is 20-25 per cent more than that of white topping. The cost also includes the transportation of the slabs from the factory to the site. While it costs Rs 7.5 crore to white-top one km of road, it would cost Rs 9.3 crore under the new method, they added.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:07:54 pm
Next Story

Ukrainian doctors perform open-heart surgery on baby during power cut. Watch video

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close