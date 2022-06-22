Karnataka: CM Bommai inaugurates IKEA’s Bengaluru store

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated IKEA’s Nagasandra store in Bengaluru Wednesday. The Bengaluru store is IKEA’s third outlet in India after the ones in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Spread over 4.6 lakh sq ft, the store is the largest IKEA outlet in the country and is located close to the Nagasandra station of Bengaluru Namma metro.

"The locals would get maximum employment opportunities in Ikea furniture and home furnishing outlet. In fact, the company heads have assured 75 per cent jobs for the local people," Bommai said after the inauguration.

The preliminary talks with IKEA CEO were held during Bommai’s recent participation in the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos. “The company has decided to invest about Rs 3000 crore,” the chief minister said.

The launch of the IKEA outlet would create more opportunities for local artisans, carpenters, furniture designers and those engaged in other related vocations, the CM said.

“Each outlet provides employment opportunities for about 1,000 persons. I have also asked them to open more outlets in Bengaluru, including one in south Bengaluru, as the city has the potential for more. IKEA was keen to launch its first outlet in Bengaluru, but it faced a few hiccups. The company has opened its outlet after struggling to get suitable land to set up the outlet,” Bommai added.

“The store will have over 7,000 home furnishing IKEA products along with home sets. The store will also house one of the largest children’s play area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies,” IKEA said.