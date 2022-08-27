Karnataka CM Bommai to hold meeting today to decide on use of Bengaluru Idgah Maidan for Ganesh festival

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with senior ministers, officials, and the state advocate general on Saturday, on the modalities of dealing with proposals for allowing the usage of the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet in south Bengaluru for the Ganesh festival on August 31 following a high court order on Friday.

Bommai said a meeting with state Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and Revenue Minister R Ashok has been convened for Saturday to discuss the court verdict and take necessary action.

“A meeting with the state advocate general and revenue minister will be held to take a suitable decision in this regard. The government will try to maintain peace in society as well as preserve the feelings of all,” Bommai said. The Karnataka CM said that the high court order of August 26 would be obeyed in letter and spirit.

Several organisations, including the Nagarikara Okkuta, have sought to celebrate the Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan this year following a state government notification stating that the Idgah Maidan is a property of the state revenue department and not the Wakf Board.

Bommai said a decision on the celebration of the Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi would be taken after an all-party meeting to be held on August 29.

On Thursday, a single judge bench of the Karnataka high court stayed an order of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of August 6, 2022, rejecting claims of the state Wakf Board over a 2.5 acre of property in south Bengaluru designated as an Idgah Maidan. The BBMP order of August 6 declared the disputed land as a property of the state revenue department.

In his interim order on the matter, on Thursday, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said the state government and the BBMP could celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day on the land and that it can continue to be used as a public playground.

Advertisement

“The members of the Muslim community can continue to offer prayers on the subject land on the days of Ramzan and Bakrid festival. However, it is not permitted to offer prayers on any other day,” the HC single judge had ruled.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday modified the August 25 order of the high court on the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru on the basis of an appeal filed by the Karnataka government.

In its appeal, the Karnataka government told the HC on Friday that the deputy commissioner for Bengaluru had received as many as five applications from various organisations for use of the Idgah Maidan land on August 31 (Ganesh Chathurthi) for a limited period “for the purpose of holding religious and cultural activities”.

Advertisement

“We, therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts of the case, we modify the interim order dated 25.08.2022 and permit the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the DC seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from 31.08.2022 onwards,” the HC said Friday.

The Wakf Board questioned the August 6 order of the BBMP joint commissioner to enter the name of the state government as the owner of the land in land records and said this has led to “casting a shadow” on the land held by the Wakf Board for over 50 years.

The Wakf Board in its writ petition has argued that the property measuring 2.5 acres at survey number 40 in the Chamarajpet area belongs to the board as per a notification of June 7, 1965, issued by the Mysore State Board of Waqf. The state government has argued that the 1965 notification is not binding on the state.

The state has also argued that the Wakf Board enjoyed only congregational rights over the property and not ownership and acquisition rights since ownership of the land was not assigned to the Wakf Board.

The BBMP has referred to the Land Revenue Code of the erstwhile Mysore State to argue that when no ownership is established over a property the land would belong to the state.

Advertisement

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet has been at the centre of a controversy fuelled by right-wing groups affiliated with the BJP government. Right-wing groups have threatened to take forcible control of the ground to hoist the national flag and conduct festivities for the Ganesh festival when the ownership of the land was in question prior to the August 6 BBMP order.

On Independence Day, the Indian flag was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan by revenue department officials. It was the first time the Indian flag was hoisted on the ground on the occasion of Independence Day.

Advertisement

The BBMP, which declared the ground to be a property of the state revenue department on August 6, said at the time that any decision on its usage will be decided by the revenue department.

Ahead of the Ganesh festival on August 31, several right-wing groups have been seeking permission to hold festivities on the ground this year.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, the Bengaluru police registered a suo motu complaint against an activist of a group called Vishwa Sanatan Parishat for promoting enmity between religious groups and hurting religious sentiments by threatening to demolish a prayer wall at the Idgah Maidan.

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet has essentially been a playground used for prayers on special occasions by Muslims. The disputed property has a history of communal tension. A row over its ownership had triggered violence in 1983.