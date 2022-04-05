Karnataka CM Bommai heads to Delhi, hopes up among BJP Cabinet aspirants

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will embark on a visit to New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to hold consultations with central leaders of the BJP regarding changes in the Cabinet as the BJP government in the state enters its final lap before the upcoming Assembly polls in April 2023.

Several aspirants for vacancies and ministers fearing ouster from the state Cabinet have also moved to Delhi to push their cases before party leaders, according to BJP sources. The party currently has four vacancies in a full quota of 34 ministerial berths in the government. There is speculation that the party may drop at least four ministers to induct new faces.

“I have sought time to meet Nadda-ji and Amit Shah-ji but an appointment is yet to be scheduled. I will meet them if time is allotted,” Bommai said Tuesday morning.

Bommai has stated in recent weeks that he would finalise a decision on the Cabinet expansion during a visit to New Delhi in early April. In fact, his Delhi visit comes on a day when the BJP parliamentary board is holding a meeting in the national capital. The parliamentary board is the panel that takes official decisions on party affairs in the government.

While there has been speculation for a while that the BJP is considering a leadership change in Karnataka, this has died down to some extent. There has also been speculation of the BJP moving to bring in a new party president in the run-up to the 2023 state polls.

“I have not been informed about a Cabinet expansion but once I go to Delhi and meet Nadda-ji and Amit-ji there is the possibility of some clarity emerging,” Bommai added.

The Karnataka chief minister said it is normal for ministerial aspirants to be camping in Delhi ahead of a possible Cabinet expansion. Among the BJP leaders who have travelled to Delhi ahead of the possible Cabinet expansion are MLA Arvind Bellad, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and minister Shankar Munenakoppa.

Earlier B Y Vijayendra, the younger son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, was considered an aspirant for a Cabinet berth, but he ruled himself out of contention following a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda on March 9.

Bommai’s visit to Delhi also comes amid rising controversies along communal lines over issues raised by right-wing groups and a studied silence by the state government, which is seen by some as part of the political strategy of the BJP ahead of the state polls.

According to the chief minister’s official tour plan, he is slated to meet Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other Union ministers during his two-day visit.

“I will be meeting the water resources minister in Delhi this evening. The issues of the Mahadayi river, Mekedatu, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra projects will be discussed and efforts will be made to resolve issues affecting the implementation of these water projects,” he said on Tuesday morning.

“On Wednesday I will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-ji in connection with GST issues. We got approval for converting Sangolli Rayanna School to a Sainik School and I will be meeting Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard. I have sought time to meet the Power Minister as well,” Bommai said.