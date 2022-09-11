scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Forest martyrs solatium to be hiked from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh: Karnataka CM Bommai

Talking about plans to increase the forest cover from 21 per cent to 30 per cent, Bommai pointed out that Karnataka has over 4 lakh hectares of barren land on which afforestation can be done.

basavaraj bommaiCM Basavaraj Bommai observed that the forest is not just a part of nature but a part of life. (File)

The Karnataka government will hike the solatium for the family members of forest martyrs from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday.

Speaking after paying respects to martyrs at an event as part of National Forest Martyrs Day-2022, Bommai said his predecessor BS Yediyurappa had hiked the solatium from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The government will ensure the appointment of martyrs’ family members on compassionate grounds and their welfare with the utmost sympathy, he said. “You protect the forest, the government will protect you,” he said.

Talking about plans to increase the forest cover from 21 per cent to 30 per cent, Bommai pointed out that Karnataka has over 4 lakh hectares of barren land on which afforestation can be done. “There are hilly regions where native plants can be grown. The iron ore mines of Tata Company are located in Jamshedpur but there is greenery everywhere. When this is possible in mine why not in a hilly region? If they have willpower, the forest cover can be increased and this is the best gift that can be given to the next generation,” he said.

The chief minister said Karnataka was the first state in the country to present an environment budget and Rs 100 crore has been earmarked. The forest department is formulating the environment budget and the government has already given its approval for the action plan, he added.

“This year, an afforestation program will be taken up at Rs 100 crore. A special plan has been chalked out by the forest department to conserve the ecologically sensitive areas. The department of forest and environment has taken a special interest to protect natural resources and minimising loss to the environment. By implementing the action plan this year, a new model will be prepared and increase the forest cover,” said Bommai.

Bommai asked the forest department to strive towards reducing man-animal conflict. “The elephant menace is indeed very high and the government provided Rs 100 crore to evolve a new system in protecting people from them,” he said.

Late forest minister Umesh Katti had a lot of interest in this matter. The experiment of putting the fence was going on in Bandipur. Katti had visited all the forest areas and he never compromised when it came to discharging his duty,” Bommai said.

“Katti never succumbed to pressure. He should have worked as forest minister for some more time but he left all of us suddenly. Katti’s memory will be in the minds of everyone.”

The chief minister observed that the forest is not just a part of nature but a part of life. “It is not possible to imagine Karnataka and other south Indian states without the Western Ghats. Most of the rivers that flow in the Western Ghats will join the Bay of Bengal. The state of Karnataka is blessed with rich natural resources and the Western Ghats have ensured widespread rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. With so many utilities there is a need to protect forests,” he added.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 05:42:09 pm
