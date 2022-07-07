Karnataka CM Bommai calls for survey of flood-prone areas to shift residents

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed district authorities to survey the flood-prone coastal areas of the state to assess whether the residents needed to be relocated temporarily or permanently.

Speaking to media persons at the Mysuru airport on Wednesday, Bommai said the government was mulling ways to relocate flood-affected villagers temporarily as efforts towards permanent relocation proved to be futile in the past. “In 2009, after a massive flood caused havoc, 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher locations along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods,” he said.

“The deputy commissioners of the affected districts were instructed to take up rescue and relief works immediately. Those residing in low-lying areas would be shifted to safer places. The revenue minister is heading to Madikeri to oversee the relief works. All precautionary measures have been taken. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are witnessing coastal erosion too. The deputy commissioners were instructed to make alternative housing arrangements for those whose houses have been damaged,” Bommai said.

Replying to a question on coastal erosion, Bommai said: “New technology is available to tackle coastal erosion. It would be used on an experimental basis. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Funds are not an issue for relief works as Rs 10 crore each is available with all the DCs.”

Stormwater drains in Bengaluru

As for the flooding in Bengaluru, Bommai said the main stormwater drains (Rajakaluves) were being developed and augmented at Rs 1,600 crore. “The tender process for the works was completed. Most of the problems would be solved once these works are completed,” he said.

Replying to another question on the delay in distribution of bicycles, shoes and socks for government school children, Bommai said the education minister would soon initiate measures in this regard.