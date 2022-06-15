Karnataka CM Bommai elevates former HC judge Justice B S Patil to Lokayukta post

Former Karnataka high court judge Justice B S Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of Karnataka on a recommendation by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Justice Patil had been serving as the Upa Lokayukta in the office of the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The move to appoint Justice Patil as the Lokayukta comes nearly six months after the tenure of the previous Lokayukta, Justice Vishwanath Shetty, ended in January.

The appointment has also come amid questions being raised on the Karnataka BJP government’s commitment to tackle corruption with several cases of graft emerging in the public domain.

The appointment of Justice Patil was made on Tuesday by the governor following Bommai’s recommendation “after consulting the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, the chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and leaders of opposition” in the Karnataka state legislature.

Sources said that Justice Patil, who belongs to the Lingayat community like the chief minister, was preferred by Bommai since he was already the Upa Lokayukta and familiar with the functioning of the anti-corruption and public grievances ombudsman.

Although the Karnataka Lokayukta is no longer a powerful force against corruption – on account of the office of the Lokayukta being stripped of its control over the anti-corruption unit of the Karnataka police by the previous Congress government – it remains a unit that addresses the grievances of the public against public servants.

The Lokayukta was stripped of its police powers in 2016 following a major extortion scandal involving the son and other close associates of a former Lokayukta.

An investigation by a Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police into the Lokayukta scandal in 2016 led to the filing of corruption charges against former Lokayukta Justice Bhaskar Rao’s son Ashwin and others. The Congress government subsequently used the situation to defang the Lokayukta of its powers to investigate corruption in Karnataka.

The powers for filing corruption cases, investigating them, and bringing to book state officials are now vested with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Karnataka Police which operates under the directions of the state police chief and the government.

Nearly 70 per cent of corruption cases investigated by the ACB have not been accorded sanction for prosecution by the state government, the Karnataka legislative council was informed a few months ago.