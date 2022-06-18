Karnataka CM Bommai demands release of central grants for Upper Bhadra project

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has asked the central government to declare the Upper Bhadra project as a national project and release funds for the same. The project aims to irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davangere districts in the state.

“The Union finance ministry has already approved the Upper Bhadra project. I have demanded the Union water resources minister to take the lead in getting Cabinet clearance to declare it as a national project and for release of the funds,” Bommai said. He was speaking to media persons after the GST Group of Ministers meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

“I met the Union Minister for Water Resources and discussed various irrigation projects of the state. I reiterated my demand to clear the DPR for the Mekedatu project at the earliest,” the chief minister said.

The issue of the Upper Krishna project too came up for discussion. “The tribunal order allowing Karnataka to raise the height of the Almatti dam needs to be notified by the Union government. The demand has been conveyed again and the Union minister has responded positively,” Bommai said.

The chief minister also met Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for releasing the Rs 8,633 crore GST share of the state. Ministers from seven states participated in the GST meeting and an interim report would be presented to the GST Council at its next meeting on June 27 and 28, Bommai said.

Agnipath protests: Steps taken to prevent untoward incidents

Replying to a question on violence in various parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers, Bommai said effective measures have been taken to maintain law and order in the state. “I had a meeting with the DGP, ADGP, Bengaluru police commissioner and the home secretary and instructed them to take strong precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents,” Bommai said.

“Agnipath is a scheme with good intentions, 17 to 21 is the age to learn. The youth who come out after military service would get ample employment opportunities. The huge pool of trained youth would be an asset for the society. More clarifications are also expected from the Union government,” Bommai added.