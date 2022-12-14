Karnataka CM Bommai dedicates 114 ‘Namma Clinics’ to state

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday dedicated 114 ‘Namma Clinics’ in different districts across the state at a function in Hubballi.

Speaking at the occasion, Bommai said, “Namma Clinics will provide different health services under one roof. These clinics will provide better healthcare services to the poor, lower middle class people living in urban areas, daily wage workers and migrant workers. A separate grant will be set aside in the state budget for the upgradation of ‘Namma Clinics’ across the state. With an aim to provide primary treatment for the poor, 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ are being established across the state. Even telemedicine systems will be linked.”

In the budget this year, Bommai had announced that 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ will be established in major cities of Karnataka.

The remaining 324 clinics will be operational in different parts of the state by the end of January 2023.

Present at the occasion, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “The simultaneous inauguration of 114 ‘Namma Clinics’ in the first phase is a major milestone in our endeavour of ensuring Universal Primary Healthcare Coverage and providing comprehensive primary care with preventive and promotive healthcare especially to the urban poor. No government has ever inaugurated 114 clinics in one go. Earlier, the poor had to go to district hospitals for minor issues like fever, cough and cold. But now, they can visit these clinics and get free treatment.”

Modelled on the lines of Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’, the ‘Namma Clinics’ will cater to health services like pregnancy, postnatal and neonatal care, childhood and adolescent care, universal immunisation services, family welfare, infectious disease management, common and minor ailment care, diabetes and blood pressure management, chronic diseases and oral ailments. Each clinic will consist of a medical officer, a nurse, a lab technician and a Group D employee.

“The ‘Namma Clinic’ has heralded a new era in Karnataka’s Public Healthcare System and it will be an ally of every citizen in their journey towards holistic health and wellness. With 12 different healthcare services under one roof, the ‘Namma Clinics’ will not only cure people but also focus on preventive and promotive aspects of healthcare to prevent non-communicable diseases and further holistic wellness with community engagement,” Sudhakar said.

Of the 438 clinics, 243 will function under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Of the 243 clinics, 100 will open for services in the first week of January 2023 and the rest will open by the end of January.

Despite the BBMP starting the hiring process for doctors early this year, doctors have been hired for only 160 of 243 clinics. The salary offered to the doctors, which was earlier Rs 35,000, has been increased to Rs 43,000 now.