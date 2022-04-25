Karnataka CM Bommai likely to visit Davos for World Economic Forum’s annual meet to attract investments

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to visit Davos for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 from May 22-26 to hold a series of meetings with top business leaders of the world to attract investments in the state.

According to sources in the chief minister’s office, the Karnataka government is making plans to put up a pavilion at Davos in Switzerland. The state government will also organise a Global Investors’ Meet in November this year and the Department of Industries has started making preparations for the same.

The Karnataka government was to hold a Global Investors’ Meet in 2020 and an announcement also made by the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa at Davos when he was there to attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting. But due to the pandemic, the event did not happen.

Karnataka had hosted a Global Investors’ Meet in 2016, where Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) valued at Rs 3,08,810 crore were signed.

Yediyurappa, then CM, had set up a pavilion at the WEF after 17 years in 2020. Major investors met Yediyurappa at the Karnataka pavilion in Davos.

Then, Yediyurappa held talks with over 40 companies at the WEF and after returning to state’s capital Bengaluru, he had said that the visit was ‘fruitful’ and several foreign companies are vying to invest in the state. “My visit will bear fruits for the state in the next couple of years,” Yediyurappa had said.