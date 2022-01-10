Karnataka CM Bommai catches Covid; state logs 11,698 new cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 11,698 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 60,148, with Bengaluru logging 9,221 cases—146 of them Omicron—and two deaths.

The daily test positivity rate on the day when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel contracted coronavirus was 7.77 per cent. A total of 1,148 people were discharged during the day, taking the total to 29,65,105.

Bommai said he was in home isolation with mild symptoms. “My health is fine, I am under home quarantine,” he tweeted in the evening. And the BJP’s state president said he didn’t have any symptoms. This is the second time Nalin has tested positive for the coronavirus, having first caught it on August 30, 2020.

And Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said the state’s tally of the Omicron variant of the virus had hit 479. According to the minister, the state has jabbed 50 per cent of the children aged 15-17 years with first doses. “15.60 lakh of the 31.75 lakh children in this age group have been administered the first dose to date in the state,” Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile in the state capital, the chief minister inaugurated a campaign for giving booster doses of Covid jabs to six lakh healthcare workers, seven lakh frontline workers, and eight lakh people aged above 60 with comorbidities.