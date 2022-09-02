Karnataka CM Bommai blames Bengaluru waterlogging on ‘neglect, corruption’ in past 8-10 years

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed problems like waterlogging in the IT corridor in southeast Bengaluru on the “neglect” of the city over the past eight to 10 years and under previous governments, after a visit to the corridor on Thursday.

“In the last eight to 10 years, Bengaluru has been completely neglected. Around six or seven years ago, all the problems of the city could have been solved. There were no major problems at the time. It could have been done. It was not done,” Bommai said at a meeting with local leaders and officials in the information technology corridor.

“People are suffering now because infrastructure development did not happen in the past, and we are also having to face questions on this issue,” he said, indicating that funds were not utilised properly.

“The corruption by past governments is a cause for the current problems. More than the rapid increase in the population in the city, it is the corruption that is the cause of problems. The way the BBMP was managed and run is the cause,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said that drains had been encroached on under previous governments.

“The encroachments that have occurred on the drains… have they occurred after our government came to power? This is the legacy of previous governments, the encroachments. All the big builders have been involved and all the prominent builders put up these constructions around 10 to 15 years ago,” Bommai said.

“They have carried out encroachments. How have licences been given? Could the maps have not been consulted? Now they are complaining. The maximum number of buildings are located over here. I know what has to be done and I will do it,” he said.

Bommai said he would have the encroachments on drains removed because they led to waterlogging on Outer Ring Road.

“This will not be tolerated. The engineers cannot allow this to continue. They must remove all the obstructions without mercy. Whoever is involved, there should be no mercy and I am saying this as the CM. There are limits to everything,” he said.