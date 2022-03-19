scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Karnataka CM Bommai approves Rs 134-crore Devatkal lift irrigation project

The CM also announces plans for irrigation projects benefiting Yadagiri and Vijayapura districts

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 19, 2022 9:39:05 pm
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes part in a programme at Devatkal village under Surapur taluk in Yadagiri district on Saturday (Twitter @BSBommai)

The Karnataka government has approved the Rs 134-crore Devatkal lift irrigation project, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. He said that the Mekedatu project, among others, would also be implemented.

The chief minister, in his address after launching a slew of development works at Devatkal village in Yadagiri district’s Surapur taluk, also announced plans for irrigation projects benefiting Yadagiri and Vijayapura districts.

Irrigation facilities will be provided for 44,000 acres in Yadagiri through Narayanapura, Bunala and other projects, he said, thanking MLA Raju Gowda for his efforts.

Bommai said the government would give a special grant of Rs 1 crore for Revenue Minister R Ashok’s Grama Vastavya (village stay) project. Rs 3,000 crore will be spent for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region this year, he further said.

The BJP leader also listed the Raitha Shakthi diesel subsidy scheme, 33 lakh loans and a Rs 300-crore health insurance cover to drive home his government’s pro-farmer credentials. Proposed irrigation projects such as those in Upper Krishna, Mahadayi and Tungabhadra will also get the government’s top priority, the chief minister said.

