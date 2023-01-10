scorecardresearch
Karnataka CM Bommai announces compensation for Metro pillar collapse victims

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh on account of the death of two persons of a family in a Metro pillar collapse.

Speaking to reporters at Dharwad, he said the compensation will be released from the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund (CMRF). This compensation was in addition to the one announced by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), he added. The BMRCL has also announced a Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased. Treatment costs of the victims will also be borne by the firm, according to a release issued by the BMRCL.

Bommai said that he was collecting complete details of the accident caused when an under-construction Metro pillar came crashing down on Hennur Main Road. According to CCTV footage accessed by Indian Express, the pillar collapsed at around 10.20 am Tuesday morning.

“This is very unfortunate. I have directed the authorities to investigate the reason for the collapse… We will file a case against those responsible,” he said. The BMRCL has announced compensation and even the state government will offer compensation under the CMRF, he added.

The BMRCL said in a statement that the collapse took place when “reinforcement work at Pier 218 was being carried out with staging and guy wire supports, one of the guy wires have given way resulting in swaying and falling across the KR Puram – Hebbal main carriage way.”

The accident left two people dead. The victims are Tejaswini, 35, employed at Manyata Tech Park, and her son Vihan, 2. Tejaswini and Vihan were riding pillion on the bike when the pillar collapsed atop them. Tejaswini’s husband Lohith and another child escaped with minor injuries.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 20:10 IST
