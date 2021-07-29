Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits flood-hit Uttara Kannada, inspects relief activities

During his first tour outside Bengaluru as the new Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai Thursday visited the flood-affected areas in the Uttara Kannada district, which was one among the worst hit by floods followed by incessant rains during the last fortnight.

“Several roads and bridges linking villages to towns and even the national highways have been damaged affecting connectivity. I have directed PWD (Public Works Department) officials to commence restoration works once the rain recedes,” he said.

Further, the CM said he had met officials at the district and taluk levels and instructed them to take all suitable measures to ensure those affected (by the floods) are being aided in a swift and proper manner.

The CM flew from Bengaluru to Hubballi after which he decided to go by road to Uttara Kannada’s Yellapur, Karwar, and Ankola, where he assessed the damages and inspected relief measures taken by various officials.

Detailing on the funds allocated towards the same, he said Rs 48 crore available at present would be used to ensure that people who lost homes are compensated. The CM added that another Rs 100 crore from NDRF funds would also be spent accordingly.

Meanwhile, Bommai directed the district administration to shift those in Kalache village in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada to a safer place. The area had reported widespread devastation due to landslips earlier.

The CM told officials and elected representatives in a review meeting that the residents of the village had apprised them that they were not in a position to continue living in the area. “The residents have consented to relocate to a safer place. From what I have understood, spending more on relief works taken up there would be a waste. A proposal should be submitted after identifying 10-15 acres of land that suits the purpose,” he said.

According to officials, as many as 283 houses in the village have been damaged after heavy rains and landslides stuck on July 22 and 23. The village has a population of 993. “With several more houses on the verge of collapse, it is ideal that they are shifted to a safer location,” an official clarified.

At the same time, responding to a query raised by reporters, Bommai announced that 3000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines each were already allocated for the benefit of the fishermen in Karwar, Bhatkal, and Kumta.

Earlier, on his way to visit the affected areas, Bommai took a pause at the Yellapur Taluk Hospital where he inspected the Covid-19 vaccination centre. The CM also met doctors, nurses, and other health professionals on duty at the hospital and instructed them to ensure good care and treatment to patients admitted there and those seeking outpatient aid.

Meanwhile, former minister Shivaram Hebbar’s vehicle collided with another vehicle that was part of the CM’s convoy in Hubballi earlier on Thursday. According to sources, people in both vehicles sustained minor injuries after the driver who was handling Hebbar’s Innova car lost control and hit a vehicle in the convoy from behind. “The accident took place in the afternoon when the CM was on his way to Keshav Kunj (RSS office in the city). However, Hebbar was in the CM’s car then,” the source said.