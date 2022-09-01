scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

After criticism, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit rain-hit areas in Bengaluru’s IT corridor today

The Karnataka CM's inspection comes nearly two days after water-logging occurred in the region in the Rainbow Drive Layout and the Outer Ring Road near Ecospace Tech Park. There was an outcry on social media against the neglect of the IT corridor despite the booming of infrastructure in the region.

bengaluru rainsThe IT corridor beside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Sarjapur and Bellandur witnessed water-logging earlier this week following intense spells of rain. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inspect areas in the south-east of Bengaluru, in the IT corridor beside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Sarjapur and Bellandur, which witnessed water-logging earlier this week following intense spells of rain. Bommai is scheduled to carry out his inspection on Thursday afternoon.

Bommai’s move to inspect the region comes nearly two days after water-logging occurred in the region in the Rainbow Drive Layout and the ORR near Ecospace Tech Park and after an outcry on social media against the neglect of the IT corridor despite the rapid booming of infrastructure in the region where rainwater flow was earlier regulated by a chain of lakes.

The region where the water-logging occurred lies in the Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura Assembly constituencies currently held by MLAs in the ruling BJP government.

The inspection visit also comes after the chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, T V Mohandas Pai, who is a former chief financial officer of the tech firm Infosys Ltd, in social media posts tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders sought accountability for investments in infrastructure in the city of Bengaluru on Wednesday. “Sir pl help Bengaluru, our streets have debris, garbage, drains are blocked…Does all this need more money or better governance? Our Metro is behind schedule, There is total mismanagement, Pl review our Major projects,” Pai said on social media, tagging the PM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Incidentally, the Karnataka chief minister’s visit to the IT corridor also comes ahead of a scheduled visit to the Dakshina Kannada region of the state by Prime Minister Modi on Friday to address a public rally.

Following a meeting with senior officials with regard to the rain-hit parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, Bommai said that the Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones suffered damage. “The problematic spots in these two zones are identified. Traffic has been hit on some important roads due to water stagnation. Due to the accumulation of water on the ORR road, water has entered several houses in low-lying areas and caused problems to the residents,” Bommai said after the meeting.

“As many as nine places in the Mahadevapura zone and 11 places in the Bommanahalli zone are affected. The overflow of water from Savalakere Lake is creating problems. A canal is blocked at the region where the ORR road ends. Instructions are issued to remove all the obstacles where water is not flowing freely, to fix a pipeline, and to drain out the stagnant water on the ORR road,” Bommai said.

Advertisement

“The main drainage work has stopped near extension areas. Instructions are given to clear it for the natural flow of water. This work has started in Bommanahalli, and directions are given to drain out wherever water is collected. Rainwater has entered over 125 houses and the revenue minister will disburse compensation to the affected people,” Bommai said.

The Karnataka chief minister said that the tender process for the construction of a stormwater canal (Raja Kaluve) at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore in the region was completed but the work itself is yet to start.

“Heavy rain has been recorded in the last three months. The current month and the current week have seen a lot of rain resulting in the filling up of all water bodies. The excess water and rain have added to the misery,” Bommai said.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

“This time, there was not much of a problem in Yelahanka and Malleshwaram (in the north of Bengaluru). Last time, the lakes which had spilled over had caused problems in those areas,” he said. Bommai said he has given instructions to drain out the water in the Bellandur Ecospace and RMZ tech park areas prior to his visit on Thursday afternoon.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:50:48 pm
Next Story

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender quality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender quality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement