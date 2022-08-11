scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Speculation about my replacement politically motivated, makes my position stronger: Karnataka CM Bommai

There has been a series of social media messages issued by the Opposition Congress party that the BJP will replace the Karnataka chief minister in the same manner as it had shunted out B S Yediyurappa in July 2021.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 11, 2022 11:41:54 am
Basavaraj Bommai has also been reportedly assured by BJP national president J P Nadda that he will remain in office. (Express File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday speculation about his possible exit only serves to strengthen his position as he returned to official duties following his self-isolation since August 5 after contracting Covid-19.

“I have come to accept the situation. I know the truth. I know that there is no basis for this speculation. This is politically motivated. It makes my position stronger and gives me the strength to take decisions on behalf of the people,” said Bommai before setting out on a tour of the Mysuru and Mandya regions.

Bommai’s remark came amid a series of social media messages issued by the Opposition Congress party that the BJP will replace the Karnataka chief minister in the same manner as it had shunted out B S Yediyurappa in July 2021. Former party legislator Suresh Gowda also told reporters the BJP could replace Bommai with a new CM before August 15.

Also Read |Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’

The speculation about Karnataka chief minister’s replacement also followed the visit to the state by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 3. It also came in the wake of the murder of a BJP youth wing leader and growing disgruntlement with the Bommai government within the party itself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

However, Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel Wednesday refuted the speculation about Bommai’s replacement. They have said there was no question of changing the CM in the state and that Bommai would lead the BJP into the 2023 Assembly election.

Bommai has also been reportedly assured by BJP national president J P Nadda that he will remain in office.

Bommai said: “There is no need to give importance to speculation of changes. I am really amused by these remarks time and again. They are trying to bring about instability in the minds of people. The people of Karnataka know things very well and they know about my functioning”.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

“I will work two hours more for the development of the state. In the coming days, I will work on strengthening the party and reaching out to the people.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 11:41:54 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement