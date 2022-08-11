Speculation about my replacement politically motivated, makes my position stronger: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday speculation about his possible exit only serves to strengthen his position as he returned to official duties following his self-isolation since August 5 after contracting Covid-19.

“I have come to accept the situation. I know the truth. I know that there is no basis for this speculation. This is politically motivated. It makes my position stronger and gives me the strength to take decisions on behalf of the people,” said Bommai before setting out on a tour of the Mysuru and Mandya regions.

Bommai’s remark came amid a series of social media messages issued by the Opposition Congress party that the BJP will replace the Karnataka chief minister in the same manner as it had shunted out B S Yediyurappa in July 2021. Former party legislator Suresh Gowda also told reporters the BJP could replace Bommai with a new CM before August 15.

The speculation about Karnataka chief minister’s replacement also followed the visit to the state by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 3. It also came in the wake of the murder of a BJP youth wing leader and growing disgruntlement with the Bommai government within the party itself.

However, Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel Wednesday refuted the speculation about Bommai’s replacement. They have said there was no question of changing the CM in the state and that Bommai would lead the BJP into the 2023 Assembly election.

Bommai has also been reportedly assured by BJP national president J P Nadda that he will remain in office.

Bommai said: “There is no need to give importance to speculation of changes. I am really amused by these remarks time and again. They are trying to bring about instability in the minds of people. The people of Karnataka know things very well and they know about my functioning”.

“I will work two hours more for the development of the state. In the coming days, I will work on strengthening the party and reaching out to the people.”