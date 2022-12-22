Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks public cooperation if state govt imposes curbs to stop Covid-19 spread

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday sought cooperation of the public if restrictions are imposed in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was convened later in the day to discuss the preventive measures.

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on a surge in Covid cases in countries such as China, Bommai said that the state government is focusing on prevention. Restrictions on public gatherings and booster doses are among the preventive measures against the spread of the new Covid variant, he said. “I urge the citizens to cooperate with the government. If they do so, we can save lives,” Bommai added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said Covid cases have increased in China, Japan, USA and South Korea. “Hospitalisation has also increased in these countries and Karnataka has to discuss precautionary measures. Initiatives by the state government had succeeded in ensuring that almost 100 per cent of the beneficiaries were given two doses of Covid vaccines,” Sudhakar said.

He added, “However, booster dose coverage stands at just 20 per cent,” and noted that many elected representatives too are yet to receive the booster dose. “We will carry out a special drive on booster doses,” he said.

Bommai said that although the government is trying to ensure that more beneficiaries receive the booster dose, there is a lack of enthusiasm among the people.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah demanded flights from China to be banned. “The state must talk to the Union government about this. We don’t want another wave,” he said. The government should also take measures to ensure that everyone gets the booster dose.