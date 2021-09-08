Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Union ministers in Delhi to discuss development projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in New Delhi on a two-day visit, met several Union ministers on Wednesday to discuss various projects related to the state.

Bommai met Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and said that the decks have finally been cleared for the long-pending ring road project connecting Dobaspet and Hosur under the Bharatmala programme near Bengaluru. This will help decongest the traffic in the state’s capital city, he said.

After meeting Gadkari, the CM said all concerns related to land acquisition have been resolved and the state government has agreed to give GST exemption on items like steel, cement, sand and aggregates which are used in road construction.

Had discussion regarding on-going roads and Highway projects of Karnataka. State PWD Minister, Revenue Minister were present.

“The project was pending for the past six years due to land acquisition and other issues. The state had addressed the concerns long back and the same was communicated to the central government. Still, the project was not taken up,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

The Karnataka government has decided to bear 30 per cent cost, amounting to Rs 1,560 crore, for land acquisition and about Rs 1,000 crore towards exemption of state GST on road construction material, especially steel, cement, sand and aggregates, he added.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister sought approval from the Centre for construction of a tunnel bypass of the Shiradi Ghat section of NH-75, which connects Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The project is a joint venture with the Japanese government. According to Bommai, the capital cost of this project is about Rs 10,146 crore.

He also sought expansion of NH-5488 connecting Bijapur with Sankeshwar and said five state roads should be declared as national highways.

After the meeting with Gadkari, Bommai met Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar and held discussions on setting up of an electronic manufacturing cluster in 400 acres of land between Bengaluru and Kolar.

The CM also met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him for early release of pending funds to the tune of Rs 1,403.88 crore for projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission.

Later in the evening, he met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and sought early approval of 93 projects worth Rs 8,748 crore proposals for which have been submitted under the Sagarmala Programme.

Bomai told reporters that the detailed feasibility reports for 16 projects are with Sagarmala Cell and seven projects are with the Sagarmala Development Company Ltd.

Bommai also met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and discussed the issue of induction of Karnataka Administrative Service officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).