Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai joins mass rendition of iconic Kannada songs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sang Kannada songs at an event held in Hubballi as part of the week-long celebration to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.

Events held in various parts of the state saw around five lakh singers singing iconic Kannada songs penned by three poets at 1,000 locations, according to Karnataka Minister of Kannada and Culture S Sunil Kumar. Ministers, elected representatives, IAS, IPS and UPSC officials also took part in the mass rendition of Kannada songs.

The events were part of ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ (We for Kannada), organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The Karnataka government organised it on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

People outside various government offices, schools and colleges, opposite to Mysuru palace, at Hampi world heritage site, and KSRTC, BMTC and Metro stations, were seen singing ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’, written by Jnanpith awardee Kumvempu; ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’, written by well know Kannada poet Nisar Ahmed; and ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku’, a Kannada movie song by Hamsalekha.

The Department of Kannada and Culture organised the musical feat in coordination with all 31 district administrations in the state ahead of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1 to mark the unification of all Kannada speaking regions.

As part of the week-long event, the Department of Kannada and Culture will organise an event that will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra of Bengaluru from October 29 to 31 which will include a book exhibition, food, art and sculpture melas and cultural programmes.

The state government, to promote the Kannada language, has also held a week-long campaign in the IT/BT sectors in Bengaluru. The campaign called ‘Maataad Maataad Kannada’ (Talk Talk Kannada) will teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas and encourage people working in the IT/BT sector to speak in the language at their offices, according to the Department of Kannada and Culture.