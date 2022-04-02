Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announces Rs 5 cr for police welfare fund

While announcing a Rs 5 crore grant for the police welfare fund, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that his government was proud of the police force, which is known for its “conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities”.

“Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force. I wish the police force would rise to the top spot in the country,” he said while participating in Police Flag Day celebrations.

“Discipline, efficiency and integrity are very important in the force. Our police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order,” Bommai said.

Police stations with forensic and narcotic and cyber labs have been opened in Bengaluru, and such stations will be opened in other places also, the chief minister said, adding that the intelligence wing will be strengthened with additional staff and a new training system.

Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in all the districts have been instructed to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Hosathodaku festival, the chief minister said.

Replying to a question from reporters about a campaign by some Hindutva outfits against halal meat, Bommai said officials had been instructed to hold peace meetings to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival.