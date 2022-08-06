Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was scheduled to attend several meetings in New Delhi, cancelled the programmes after he tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself (Yourself) tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled,” Bommai tweeted.

Bommai was scheduled to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

A BJP official said that ahead of the Assembly polls, he also had plans to discuss a cabinet reshuffle among other issues with the BJP high command.