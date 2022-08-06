Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

August 6, 2022 10:01:14 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was scheduled to attend several meetings in New Delhi, cancelled the programmes after he tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday.
“I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself (Yourself) tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled,” Bommai tweeted.
I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled.
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 6, 2022
Bommai was scheduled to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.
Subscriber Only Stories
A BJP official said that ahead of the Assembly polls, he also had plans to discuss a cabinet reshuffle among other issues with the BJP high command.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIsPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip
South Africa beat Ireland in 2nd T20I to win series
Gujarat: Families of hooch tragedy victims, Mevani meet governor, place demands
AICTE allows another 20 institutes to offer BTech in regional language from this year
Google launches ‘India Ki Udaan’ to mark 75 years of country’s independence
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million more over Sandy Hook lies
CWG 2022 Day 9 Schedule: India vs England in women’s T20 semifinal, India vs South Africa in men’s hockey semis
Tamil Nadu: Top surfers shine on opening day of Covelong Classic
Rishi Sunak diverted money from ‘deprived urban areas’ of Britain, says report
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what other charges does conspiracy theorist face?
Sushmita Sen takes a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, Lalit Modi says ‘looking hot in Sardinia’. See pics, video
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu’s seat