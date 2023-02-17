Ahead of polls, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai presents low-key budget despite spike in revenue collection

Despite healthy revenue collections that are ahead of budget estimates, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented a low-key election-year budget with no big-ticket populist measures, in Bengaluru on Friday.

The BJP government, which hiked expenditure on health and education in 2022 by 1 per cent, has kept expenditure in the two sectors at the same rate of 5 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

The major populist announcements in the budget include an increase in the limit on interest-free loans for farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to benefit 30 lakh farmers and a scheme for an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 for farmers with Kisan credit cards to benefit 50 lakh farmers.

Bommai also announced an increase in the revolving fund for Minimum Support Price to farmers from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore. “I am happy to inform that this will be the highest revolving fund in the history of the state for MSP,” Bommai claimed.

Among the other key announcements is the creation of a Rama Mandira in the Ramanagara region of the state. There is no allocation announced for the project. The temple will come up on a hill in the Ramanagara district in the Vokkaliga belt in Karnataka where the BJP are politically weak.

#karnatakabudget2023 #Bengaluru

Revenue collection target for Stamps and Registration Department for the year 2022-23 was fixed at Rs 15,000 cr. Collection estimated to be at Rs 17,000 crore. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/IzXO0wo5Km — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) February 17, 2023

While Bommai has allocated a total of Rs 31,980 crore for education programmes and Rs 13,982 crore for health projects in the 2022 budget, allocations in the 2023 budget – it will be in place till a new government is elected in 2023 – for education and health are Rs 37,960 crore and Rs 15,151 crore respectively.

The state recorded economic growth of 7.9 per cent in the current fiscal, according to the economic survey report, with the service and industrial sectors being the main contributors.

The state also recorded a 26 per cent increase in GST collection and a 21 per cent increase in collection of the state’s own taxes, Bommai said.

Advertisement

The 2023 budget presented by Bommai is a Rs 402 crore revenue-surplus budget with revenues estimated at Rs 2,26,909 crore and expenditure at Rs 2,26,507 crore.

This is the first budget since the Covid years to be revenue surplus. In 2022, revenues were at Rs 2,12,359 crore and expenditure at Rs 2,18,356 crore with a revenue deficit of Rs 5,996 crore.