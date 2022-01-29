Karnataka: CM asks officials to spread Grama One across state

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to take all necessary measures to extend his ambitious programme ‘Grama One’ all over the state before the end of February. The programme was launched by Bommai on January 26.

The Karnataka government’s ambitious initiative seeks to eliminate middlemen and provide various departments’ services in the rural areas of 12 districts. These centres will be similar to Bangalore One and Karnataka One centres.

The Chief Minister has written to officials of the e-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments and deputy commissioners of all the districts in this regard.

Bommai also said that he himself would hold weekly meetings to review the progress of implementation of ‘Grama One’ with its operators, tahsildars and Deputy Commissioners.

Speedy disposal of petitions at ‘Grama One’

The Chief Minister instructed speedy disposal of petitions received through ‘Grama One’. He also said officials will have to mention reasons for rejecting the petitions submitted by the citizens and the deputy commissioners and senior officials of the departments will review the rejections and take disciplinary action against those who reject them erroneously.

Code of conduct for ‘Grama One’ Operators

The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure that a code of conduct for ‘Grama One’ operators has been issued by the e-governance department and it is compulsorily to be followed by the operators.

Training should be imparted to ‘Grama One’ operators on the technical, administrative and legal issues that are involved. “Then only can the operators function effectively and make ‘Grama One’ a success,” Bommai said.



The Chief Minister also ordered periodic training of the operators to examine and upgrade their skills and said license of incompetent operators would be cancelled.

Additional Chief Secretary of the e-governance department has been instructed to ensure convening of weekly meetings on ‘Grama One’ for the next two months.