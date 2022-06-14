Karnataka CM breaks down after watching ‘777 Charlie’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday broke down while watching Kannada movie ‘777 Charlie’, a moving story of a man and a dog.

The movie was released in theatres on June 10 in five languages and on Monday, taking time off from his official work, Bommai saw the special screening of ‘777 Charlie’ at the Orion Mall situated in the Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru.

After watching the film, Bommai couldn’t hold back his tears as he remembered his dog which had passed away last year. Bommai is a dog lover himself. He and his family mourned the loss of their pet dog. The photos of the same had gone viral last year.

After watching the movie, Bommai had said, “The relationship between humans and animals can be seen. The two love each other and the relationship has been depicted in a meaningful way, sentimentally and delicately.”