Karnataka clocks 376 fresh Covid cases

Karnataka recorded 376 new Covid cases, of which 358 were in Bengaluru, Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state is 2,623 and Bengaluru reported the highest number at 2,526.

The test positivity rate for the day was 1.61 per cent.

In the wake of the slight increase in the number of Covid cases, the government has ramped up testing. The health department has stated that it conducted 23,246 tests on Wednesday.

A total of 231 patients were discharged from hospitals on the day, out of which 222 were in Bengaluru.

The hospital admission remains low. According to the daily abstract report shared by the state health department, there are only 13 cases of hospitalisation. All the 13 cases have occupied general beds.

A total of 92 passengers have been tested at the Bengaluru airport in past 24 hours.

There is only one containment zone within the municipal limits in Bengaluru.

The health and family welfare department has started a statewide COVID-19 serological survey that will be conducted on children in the age group of 6-14 years.

“The testing has picked up. The positive cases are more spread out and the hospital admissions are very low. We have not come across any new variant of concern.

Usually the situation becomes alarming if there are many clusters and this is not the case now. However, we are maintaining a strong surveillance,” health commissioner Randeep D said.

In a meeting held in the morning, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed the officers to ramp up testing within the municipal limits and increase awareness among the public about the mandatory wearing of masks.

On the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the BBMP Wednesday announced that its marshals will impose the mandatory wearing of masks in public places.