Karnataka govt orders clinical study after first case of Covid reinfection in Bengaluru

Days after a 27-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, a month after making a full recovery in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government Monday ordered a clinical study on reinfection cases following concerns raised by experts in a high-level meeting with the Medical Education Minister.

After a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in the state capital, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that officials have been directed to conduct a clinical study and submit a report by the end of this week.

Sudhakar added that several other countries had reported cases of reinfection in the past few months. “Those who recovered from the infection should not assume that there is no possibility of a relapse but the incident should be dealt with in a careful manner. We should take precautions,” he said.

In addition, the Minister also asked the officials to look into reinfection cases reported in other states. On Monday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said four cases of Covid-19 reinfection were reported between August 18 and September 6, nearly four months after they tested positive for the first time.

At the same time, Sudhakar also asked the officials to review measures taken in the State to treat Covid patients who have recovered, and the precautions taken by the patients.

Meanwhile, the team of experts at the Department of Infectious Diseases in Fortis Hospital — where the first Covid-19 relapse case was reported in Bengaluru — clarified that the woman had no comorbidities and had developed mild symptoms of fever and cough when she was infected for the first time. “However, nearly after a month, in the last week of August, she developed mild symptoms again and has tested positive again,” Dr Pratik Patil, consultant, Infectious Diseases had said.

However, Dr Giridhar R Babu, professor and head of life course epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) had then clarified, “It is difficult to establish the reinfection. Only more studies in the future can tell about the extent of reinfections.” He added, “It has come to notice only after 3.8 lakh confirmed cases. It will remain to be rare. The good news is that the second infection is less severe than first.”

As on Monday, Karnataka reported a cumulative 4.04 lakh Covid-19 cases since the first case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 8. As many as 6534 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

