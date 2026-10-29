‘Efficiency Index’ for welfare schemes: How Karnataka plans to audit spending

The Karnataka Cabinet Thursday approved the launch of K-Monitor, an impact assessment exercise to evaluate the reach, effectiveness and outcomes of welfare schemes, including the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes.

Announcing the decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the initiative would help the government determine whether schemes are reaching the intended beneficiaries, while identifying leakages and implementation gaps. “It will also help the government assess the educational, social and economic impact of welfare programmes,” he said.

The objective is to understand how far government schemes benefit people. The study will assess implementation shortcomings and recommend changes required to improve the schemes, Gowda said.