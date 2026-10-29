‘Efficiency Index’ for welfare schemes: How Karnataka plans to audit spending

The Karnataka Cabinet Thursday approved the launch of K-Monitor, an impact assessment exercise to evaluate the reach, effectiveness and outcomes of welfare schemes, including the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes.
Announcing the decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the initiative would help the government determine whether schemes are reaching the intended beneficiaries, while identifying leakages and implementation gaps. “It will also help the government assess the educational, social and economic impact of welfare programmes,” he said.
The objective is to understand how far government schemes benefit people. The study will assess implementation shortcomings and recommend changes required to improve the schemes, Gowda said.
Under the exercise, around one lakh beneficiaries will be identified, and 60,000 responses will be collected through a randomised survey and field study. The government has earmarked Rs 14 crore for the project, which will culminate in a report recommending corrective measures and improvements in scheme design and delivery.
Gowda said the evaluation would cover welfare programmes implemented by the state, including the guarantee schemes. Citing beneficiary-oriented initiatives such as sewing machine distribution schemes, he said the study would examine not only whether assistance reached recipients but also whether it changed their lives.
The minister said the government also plans to develop an ‘efficiency index’ for schemes, enabling policymakers to compare and prioritise programmes that generate greater public benefit.
“Assessment should not be limited to implementation alone. We have to measure impact. The study will provide insight into the efficiency of government spending and help us identify schemes that are truly beneficial and pro-people,” he said.
The Karnataka Congress government’s five flagship guarantee schemes are Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi. Targeted primarily at low-income households, women, and educated youth, the programmes deliver Rs 2,000 monthly cash assistance to women heads of families (Gruha Lakshmi), up to 200 units of free household electricity (Gruha Jyothi), 10 kg of free food grains per beneficiary (Anna Bhagya), zero-cost public bus travel for women residents (Shakti), and temporary monthly unemployment allowances of up to Rs 3,000 for recent graduates and diploma holders (Yuva Nidhi).