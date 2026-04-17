Karnataka clears ‘Rohith Vemula Bill’ to end campus discrimination against SC/ST students

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The Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Discrimination, Exclusion or Injustice)(Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2026, that aims to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students, was cleared by the state Cabinet on Thursday.
The legislation, which faced long delays, is expected to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the legislature later this year. The Bill, when enacted, will prohibit discrimination against SC/ST students at all institutes of higher education—both public and private—and will compensate victims of harassment.
As per its provisions, all institutes of higher education will have to form an ‘Equity Committee’ with the presiding member from the SC/ST communities. The committee will be a redressal authority if students from the said groups face discrimination from teachers or fellow students.
In case of a complaint, the Equity Committee is empowered to submit a report to the institute.
“The higher educational institutions shall act upon and pass orders in accordance with the recommendations of the Equity Committee within a period of 30 days from the date of its receipt,” the Bill said.
Penalties will be imposed on the accused based on the nature and gravity of harassment, “frequency, severity and pervasiveness of the conduct,” physical injury and/or mental trauma suffered by the aggrieved, and other factors. Higher Educational Institutes violating the law can face a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh from the state government, which could also refrain from providing any grant to institutions that violate the Bill.
Though a draft of the Bill was published by the government a few months ago, it was delayed as the state went for wider consultation of the legislation. “The original form of the Bill required some tweaks. Changes were made, and the Bill is now cleared by the Cabinet,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H K Patil said.
The legislation is named after Rohit Vemula, a Dalit research scholar at the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide on January 17, 2016, following discrimination on the university campus. The legislation was among the manifesto promises of the Congress ahead of the 2023 Karnataka polls.
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