Karnataka clears ‘Rohith Vemula Bill’ to end campus discrimination against SC/ST students

The Karnataka Rohith Vemula, which faced long delays, is expected to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly later this year.

The Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Discrimination, Exclusion or Injustice)(Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2026, that aims to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students, was cleared by the state Cabinet on Thursday.

The legislation, which faced long delays, is expected to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the legislature later this year. The Bill, when enacted, will prohibit discrimination against SC/ST students at all institutes of higher education—both public and private—and will compensate victims of harassment.

As per its provisions, all institutes of higher education will have to form an ‘Equity Committee’ with the presiding member from the SC/ST communities. The committee will be a redressal authority if students from the said groups face discrimination from teachers or fellow students.