Karnataka: Classmate’s taunt over skull cap leads to fight between two outfits; 4 arrested

Tension prevailed after a clash broke out between two different religious outfits at Ilkal town in Bagalkot district of north Karnataka after a 15-year-old boy studying in Class IX allegedly teased his friend for wearing a skull cap Monday evening. Ilkal town police have arrested four persons and detained four others, including two juveniles.

On Monday evening, a teenager, who attends a private tuition class, had gone wearing a skull cap when his classmate allegedly made fun of him. Later, the boy informed his friends, who are members of an outfit, who reached the spot and made him slap his classmate, the police said.

Police sources said, “Later, the boy who was slapped, told his friends what happened. His friends are reportedly members of a religious outfit.”

Tension prevailed after both the groups started attacking each other and two of them had to be hospitalised, the source said. “Each gang had more than 15 members. A video went viral where one of the persons visited the hospital and threatened of dire consequences if they approached the police or registered an FIR. The person who threatened was identified as Manju Tangadagi, who has now been arrested,” the source added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Bagalkot division Chandrakant Nanda Reddy told The Indian Express, “The situation is under control and we have arrested four persons and four have been detained and efforts are on to nab others.”

“It all started over a petty issue but the members of both the organisations took advantage of the situation and escalated it. We are going to take strict action against those who were involved. Two FIRs have been registered from both sides.”