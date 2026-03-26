Karnataka announces 60-day age relaxation for Class 1 admissions; new rules for LKG-UKG soon

In July 2022, the Karnataka Government issued an order mandating a minimum age of 6 years for admission to Class 1 as of June 1. (File Photo)

Amid demands from parents for age relaxation to allow children below six years to enrol in Class 1, the Karnataka Government Thursday announced a 60-day age relaxation from the new academic year and stated that a regulatory mechanism will also be introduced for LKG and UKG admissions.

Speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said the new rule will ensure that children aged 5 years and 10 months or more are enrolled in Class 1.

Bangarappa’s statement followed numerous parents approaching politicians and officials to request a relaxation of age norms. They argued that children who were just 10 days, 15 days, or even a month or two short of turning six before the start of the academic year would face delays in Class 1 admissions.