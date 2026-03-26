Karnataka announces 60-day age relaxation for Class 1 admissions; new rules for LKG-UKG soon

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Amid demands from parents for age relaxation to allow children below six years to enrol in Class 1, the Karnataka Government Thursday announced a 60-day age relaxation from the new academic year and stated that a regulatory mechanism will also be introduced for LKG and UKG admissions.
Speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said the new rule will ensure that children aged 5 years and 10 months or more are enrolled in Class 1.
Bangarappa’s statement followed numerous parents approaching politicians and officials to request a relaxation of age norms. They argued that children who were just 10 days, 15 days, or even a month or two short of turning six before the start of the academic year would face delays in Class 1 admissions.
Addressing the House, Madhu Bangarappa said, “I have seen parents in a panicked state and running around meeting people, and they met me as well. It has been decided that there will be a two-month relaxation as per the Karnataka Education Act. The department will take measures.”
However, Opposition leader Arvind Bellad demanded that the government provide a permanent solution, as the issue recurs every year.
Admitting, Bangarappa said, “Till now, there has been no mechanism to check the age at LKG and UKG (nursery) level. We are going to formulate a regulatory mechanism so that it doesn’t repeat in future.”
In July 2022, the Karnataka Government issued an order mandating a minimum age of 6 years for admission to Class 1 as of June 1. However, following the protests by parents, the government dropped it but stated that it would be implemented from 2025-26. But last year, the government again granted an exemption at the parents’ request.
This year, the parents also raised the issue when the government announced that children below six years old would not be enrolled in Class 1 as of June 1. Some of them raised the issue that even the State Education Policy (SEP) recommended a 90-day relaxation.
Under the revised rule, any child who is six years old or will turn six before August 31 will now be eligible for admission to Class 1.
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