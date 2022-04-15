scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Must Read

Contractor death case: Congress leaders needn’t become investigators, says Karnataka CM

Responding to increasing demands from Opposition leaders to arrest minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santhosh Patil, the CM said the police probe will bring out the truth.

By: Express News Service | Hubballi |
April 15, 2022 2:11:20 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI Photo/File)

Congress leaders need not become the investigator, prosecutor and judge in the case pertaining to the death of civil contractor Santhosh Patil, but they should allow a free and thorough investigation in the matter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday.

Responding to increasing demands from Opposition leaders to arrest minister K S Eshwarappa, Bommai said, “The police should be allowed to do their job. Whether the police or the CBI, they did not arrest the then home minister K J George in the Ganapathy suicide case. The police will decide what to do and what not to do. Why are Congress leaders anxious? Let the truth come out from the investigation.”

Also read |Jarkiholi alleges DK Shivakumar’s plot against minister Eshwarappa in contractor death

Santhosh Patil, 40, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, after accusing Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa of defaulting on payments for road works implemented in the Hindalga village of Belagavi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport, the Chief Minister said there is no question of setback or embarrassment for the BJP due to the resignation of Eshwarappa. “He is confident of coming out clean after the investigation. There are no personal issues here. The question of setback or advantage does not arise,” he added.

“Eshwarappa is set to submit his resignation today evening. He has clarity about his stand,” Bommai said.

More from Bangalore

Replying to a question on whether he sees a conspiracy behind the case, Bommai said the investigation would explore all dimensions of the case and bring out the truth.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement