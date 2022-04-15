Contractor death case: Congress leaders needn’t become investigators, says Karnataka CM

Congress leaders need not become the investigator, prosecutor and judge in the case pertaining to the death of civil contractor Santhosh Patil, but they should allow a free and thorough investigation in the matter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday.

Responding to increasing demands from Opposition leaders to arrest minister K S Eshwarappa, Bommai said, “The police should be allowed to do their job. Whether the police or the CBI, they did not arrest the then home minister K J George in the Ganapathy suicide case. The police will decide what to do and what not to do. Why are Congress leaders anxious? Let the truth come out from the investigation.”

Santhosh Patil, 40, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, after accusing Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa of defaulting on payments for road works implemented in the Hindalga village of Belagavi.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport, the Chief Minister said there is no question of setback or embarrassment for the BJP due to the resignation of Eshwarappa. “He is confident of coming out clean after the investigation. There are no personal issues here. The question of setback or advantage does not arise,” he added.

“Eshwarappa is set to submit his resignation today evening. He has clarity about his stand,” Bommai said.

Replying to a question on whether he sees a conspiracy behind the case, Bommai said the investigation would explore all dimensions of the case and bring out the truth.