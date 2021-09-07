Karnataka civic polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at BJP-JD(S) tie-up for power at Kalaburagi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hinted at BJP joining hands with Janata Dal (S), to get control over the Kalaburagi city corporation, as the civic polls threw up a fractured verdict.

In the results for local body polls announced on Monday, Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Kalaburagi city corporation, winning 27 seats in the 55-member council. The BJP won 23 seats, JD(S) four and an independent candidate one.

“There were no detailed discussions with JD(S) leaders, but I told JD(S) ‘let’s go together’. They will also talk to local leaders in Kalaburgi and decide. They have shown interest in working together in the corporation, and most probably BJP and JD(S) together will form a majority in Kalaburagi city corporation,” Bommai said on Tuesday.

A delegation of JD(S) legislators, led by former CM H D Kumaraswamy, on Monday reportedly met Bommai regarding various issues concerning his legislators and their constituencies.

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, BJP has made history by securing control over the city corporation, winning 35 of 58 wards. Congress won 10 seats, independents 12, and AIMIM one. Many of the independents support the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which is not a recognised party.

In the Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation, BJP won 39 seats, falling short of the 42 needed to get a clear majority in the 82-member council. Congress won 33 seats, bettering their performance, while independents won six.

The AIMIM, which contested the polls here for the first time, won three of the 11 seats in which the Hyderabad-based party had fielded candidates. The JD(S) won only one seat, a dismal performance compared to the last election when it had won nine. Aam Aadmi Party fielded candidates in 41 wards but drew a blank.