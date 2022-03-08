Karnataka CID takes over probe against ‘Mangalore Muslims’ FB page for sharing ‘controversial’ posts

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka has taken over the probe against a Facebook page for allegedly sharing controversial content on social media.

Mangaluru city police had earlier registered a case against the Facebook page called Mangalore Muslims and an individual identified as Mohammed Shafiq over a social media post which allegedly sought to justify the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Hindu, claiming that the murder was carried out in retaliation for posting derogatory content against Prophet Muhammad in 2015.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Mangaluru, Hariram Shankar, told The Indian Express that the case was transferred to CID because it has “larger law and order ramifications” and may involve people based outside the country. “We exactly don’t know whether the post was shared by people sitting outside the country or someone has used darknet to mask the IP address. It would be better to have CID probe the issue.”

The social media monitoring cell of the Mangaluru city police had registered a case under sections 66(C), 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and 153 (a),505(1)(b),505(1)(c) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.

At the same time, the Bengaluru South CEN (cyber, economics and narcotics) police station had also registered an FIR against the Facebook page for allegedly posting content against a Karnataka High Court judge who is part of the bench that is hearing petitions on the hijab row in the state.

Mangaluru city police said that they have been monitoring at least 1,000 social media accounts of various organisations since the hijab row started in the state. These include accounts of various religious bodies, labour unions, women’s and caste-based groups, and organisations run by students or political outfits.