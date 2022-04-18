Karnataka: CID raids BJP leader’s house in sub-inspector recruitment scam probe

The criminal investigation department (CID) in Karnataka probing the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam Sunday raided the house of Divya Hagaragi, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s unit in Kalaburagi district.

As she was not present at the house, the CID sleuths took into custody her husband Rajesh Hagaragi and later arrested him.

The raid comes in the wake of allegations of irregularities during the PSI exams at Gyan Jyothi institute run by Divya. The CID team registered a case on April 9 after it was discovered that marks were forged by a few aspirants. The examination for 545 posts of PSI was held in October last year and around 52,000 students appeared for it.

According to sources, Veeresh, a candidate who wrote examinations at Divya’s centre was arrested. He scored 100 marks and secured the seventh rank but had allegedly attempted questions worth only 21 marks. Veeresh had allegedly paid Rs 36 lakh to forge his OMR sheet, said sources.

Director general (DG) and inspector general (IG) of police Praveen Sood said: “So far seven people have been arrested and this includes four successful candidates and three invigilators of the Kalabrugi centre. Many more are absconding and will be arrested soon. The CID has been ordered by the home minister to examine and investigate each and every selected candidate and finalise the investigation at the earliest.”

Among the arrested are Praveen Kumar, a resident of Raichur, Chetan Nandgaon, a jail warden at Raichur district prison and Arun, a candidate; Siddamma, and Suma, who were deputed as examination supervisors.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that Divya was not associated with the party. In a press release, the party said: “She is not associated with the party. If she is found guilty, the government and the party will not tolerate but will take strict action.” Sources said that she is a nominated member of the Karnataka State Nursing Council and DISHA committee of the Union government.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge alleged: “40 per cent of the police sub-inspector recruitment process by the BJP government reeks of corruption. More than 300 of 545 selected candidates had supposedly paid 70-80 lakhs each to officials and ministers. BJP office-bearers have been arrested, a few are absconding with the government’s help. The BJP government is only interested in their 40 per cent, it doesn’t matter to them if the future of youth is in jeopardy. Close to 57,000 wrote the exam for PSI and all their aspirations for a government job have been shattered by the commission-hungry government. The chief minister and home minister are clueless.”