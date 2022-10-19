scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Karnataka CID arrests 38 teachers in teacher recruitment scam

Some of the places from where the teachers were arrested were in Kolar (24), Bengaluru South (5), Chikkaballapur (3) and Chitradurga (5) districts.

The irregularities were a part of the recruitment process of grade 2 assistant teachers for government high schools in Karnataka. (Representational image)

A statement issued by the Karnataka CID said 30 special teams constituted by the department conducted raids at 51 locations in Karnataka and arrested 38 teachers Wednesday in connection with the irregularities in the teacher recruitment process in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Some of the places from where the teachers were arrested were in Kolar (24), Bengaluru South (5), Chikkaballapur (3) and Chitradurga (5) districts. Further investigation is underway, the statement added.

The arrests came after the CID found out that more teachers were involved in the recruitment scam, an investigation into which was initiated based on complaints registered at the Vidhana Soudha and Halasuru Gate police stations in August and September, respectively. The investigation was handed over to the CID which initially arrested a total of 22 accused, including teachers and education officials.

More from Bangalore

The irregularities were a part of the recruitment process of grade 2 assistant teachers for government high schools in Karnataka.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 09:58:43 pm
Next Story

Salman Khan hails Sooraj Barjatya as ‘my best director’; shares Uunchai trailer

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement