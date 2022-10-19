Karnataka CID arrests 38 teachers in teacher recruitment scam

A statement issued by the Karnataka CID said 30 special teams constituted by the department conducted raids at 51 locations in Karnataka and arrested 38 teachers Wednesday in connection with the irregularities in the teacher recruitment process in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Some of the places from where the teachers were arrested were in Kolar (24), Bengaluru South (5), Chikkaballapur (3) and Chitradurga (5) districts. Further investigation is underway, the statement added.

The arrests came after the CID found out that more teachers were involved in the recruitment scam, an investigation into which was initiated based on complaints registered at the Vidhana Soudha and Halasuru Gate police stations in August and September, respectively. The investigation was handed over to the CID which initially arrested a total of 22 accused, including teachers and education officials.

The irregularities were a part of the recruitment process of grade 2 assistant teachers for government high schools in Karnataka.