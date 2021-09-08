scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Karnataka: Child swallows 5 rupee coin, dies

The child was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
September 8, 2021 10:12:58 pm
According to Mysuru police, Kushi was at her grandmother's place when the tragedy occurred on Sunday.

A four-year-old girl choked to death in Karnataka after she accidentally swallowed a five-rupee coin.

The deceased was identified as Kushi, a resident of Hirekyatanahalli village in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district.

“While she was playing, she found a five-rupee coin. While she started to choke, the family members did not realize what had happened but rushed her to a hospital in Hunsur, ” an officer said. Later, she was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

An X-ray revealed the coin lodged in her throat.

