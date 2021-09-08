Karnataka: Child swallows 5 rupee coin, dies

A four-year-old girl choked to death in Karnataka after she accidentally swallowed a five-rupee coin.

The deceased was identified as Kushi, a resident of Hirekyatanahalli village in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district.

According to Mysuru police, Kushi was at her grandmother’s place when the tragedy occurred on Sunday.

“While she was playing, she found a five-rupee coin. While she started to choke, the family members did not realize what had happened but rushed her to a hospital in Hunsur, ” an officer said. Later, she was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

An X-ray revealed the coin lodged in her throat.